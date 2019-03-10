u.s. & world

CVS on-hold music to change after doctor's plea

EMBED <>More Videos

A CVS spokeswoman said the company is in the process of updating its voice-response phone system, including the on-hold music that Dr. Steven Schlozman so hated.

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts doctor who pleaded with CVS to change its on-hold jingle is getting his wish.

The Boston Globe reports a spokeswoman for the pharmacy chain said Friday the company is in the process of updating its voice-response phone system, including the on-hold music that Dr. Steven Schlozman so hated.

The child psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital penned a tongue-in-cheek letter to WBUR-FM last year saying the music haunted him "day and night."

The letter sparked a nationwide debate with some people praising the music and others sharing Schlozman's sentiments.

Schlozman says he thinks it's great CVS is making the change.

CVS spokeswoman Amy Lanctot did not clarify whether the company is replacing the tune or improving sound quality.

She says the new system should be complete later this year.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societywhats trendingbuzzworthybusinesscvsretailus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
Powerball jackpot grows to $448M
Source: Steelers agree to deal AB to Raiders
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
TOP STORIES
SJSU police release body cam video 5 years after deadly shooting
Stephen Curry's new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl sold out
Woman drives a mile and a half the wrong way on the Bay Bridge
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
Community remembers women slain in Yountville shooting
Cell video shows Tesla driver asleep while on autopilot
Source: Steelers agree to deal AB to Raiders
Show More
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
OC firefighters demonstrate hazards of parking in front of fire hydrant
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez engaged, according to Instagram post
Comedy with Cousins: Exclusive look at the funny side of Boogie
More TOP STORIES News