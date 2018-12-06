SOCIETY

Viral video: Dad punishes daughter by making her walk to school after suspension for bullying

EMBED </>More Videos

A father's punishment for his daughter has gone viral after some say it was too harsh. (Credit: Matt Cox via Facebook)

By
SWANTON, Ohio --
An Ohio dad is defending his parenting decision after the punishment he handed down to his daughter went viral.

Matt Cox's 10-year-old daughter, Kirsten, was suspended for bullying another student.

RELATED: Boy and accused bully now friends after dad steps in to help

And since it was her second offense, he said it needed to never happen again.

"This is my small way of trying to stop it in my household," Cox told WTVG.

So, he punished his daughter by making her walk five miles to school, over her three-day suspension, in near-freezing temperatures.

"Parents need to hold their kids accountable," Cox said.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health

He posted the video online and received an overwhelming amount of responses.

To some, the punishment seemed harsh, and Cox said he recognized how it could be perceived, but said he had to correct her behavior.

"I'm not going to be another parent that's just going to brush things under the rug and say 'kids will be kids'" Cox said.

So did the lesson work?

Kirsten said she's learned her lesson, especially since she knows how it feels when people aren't nice.

RELATED: Mom makes son wear 'I am a bully' shirt to teach him a lesson

"I was bullied many times by kids bigger than me," she said.

Cox said he would do it all over again because he believes it made a difference.

"I just want the kids to know that words truly do hurt," he explained. "They cut very deep and have lasting effects. I hope that parents hold their kids accountable."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videosocial mediaparentingbuzzworthybullyingOhio
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
The top 5 picks for Christmas trees
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE: Family and friends say final goodbye to Pres. Bush today
Family and friends to eulogize Bush 41 at private service
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-girlfriend of Reuben Foster recounts alleged assault
Infant ibuprofen sold at CVS, Walmart, Family Dollar recalled
PHOTOS: George HW Bush Texas funeral
Accuweather Forecast: Extended dry pattern developing
Ride-sharing service Lyft files paperwork for IPO
Girlfriend speaks out after East Bay man shot, killed by deputy
Show More
SFMTA holds community meeting to discuss central subway project
USA Gymnastics bankruptcy may impact Bay Area clubs
Danville student develops new app for national competition
Bay Area rain prompts toxic mushroom warning
'Dear Evan Hansen' getting ready to take to the stage in San Francisco
More News