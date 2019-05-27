Society

Gillette ad features father teaching transgender son to shave for first time

A new ad by Gillette shows a rite of passage moment shared between a father and son, who is transgender: the son's first shave.

Gillette posted the new spot to its Facebook page on Thursday. In the ad, Samson Bonkeabantu Brown, a Toronto-based actor and stage manager, introduces himself by saying he is still trying to figure out what type of man he wants to become. He said he's glad he's at the point in his transition where he can now shave.



After he puts on the shaving cream and picks up the razor, his dad shares encouraging words.

"Don't be scared. Don't be scared," he says. "Shaving is about being confident."

After he's done, Samson explains why it was so important to have his dad as part of the experience of his first shave.

"I'm at the point in my manhood where I'm actually happy," he says. "It's not just myself transitioning. It's everyone around me transitioning."

Dozens of the post's top comments on Facebook were supportive of the ad, with many calling it "beautiful" and "inclusive." On Twitter, the reception was more divided with some users writing that they would no longer be buying Gillette. Others thanked the brand for representing someone like them in their ads.

RELATED: Gillette posted a photo of a plus-size model and Twitter couldn't handle it
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyparentingtransgenderadvertisingsocial mediacommercial ad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News