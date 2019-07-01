SF Pride

A familiar ABC7 face rocks Pride: watch Dan Ashley's band perform

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A familiar ABC7 news face was among those entertaining the thousands of people who packed Market Street in San Francisco on Sunday to watch the Pride Parade.

ABC7 news anchor Dan Ashley and his band performed, playing some original tunes.

Go here for more stories and videos about Pride.

"I feel great, what a beautiful day," said Ashley, "so many people came out to support this wonderful event, this wonderful weekend, and it's just filled with love and spirit. And it's just an important day."

Dan and his band have been part of fundraisers across the Bay Area for years including his annual "Rock the CASA."

Next month they'll entertain people at the AIDS Walk San Francisco.

RELATED: ABC7's Dan Ashley's charity concert 'Rock the Casa' raises money for children in need
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridepride monthgay rightssf pridepride parade
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SF PRIDE
Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar closes out SF Pride weekend
Protesters block San Francisco Pride Parade route
2 arrested after protest temporarily halts San Francisco Pride Parade
Thousands descend on Dolores Park for SF's annual Dyke March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News