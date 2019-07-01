A familiar ABC7 face rocks Pride: watch Dan Ashley's band perform

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A familiar ABC7 news face was among those entertaining the thousands of people who packed Market Street in San Francisco on Sunday to watch the Pride Parade.
ABC7 news anchor Dan Ashley and his band performed, playing some original tunes.
"I feel great, what a beautiful day," said Ashley, "so many people came out to support this wonderful event, this wonderful weekend, and it's just filled with love and spirit. And it's just an important day."
Dan and his band have been part of fundraisers across the Bay Area for years including his annual "Rock the CASA."
Next month they'll entertain people at the AIDS Walk San Francisco.
