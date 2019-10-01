Society

Dan Ashley holds annual Friends of Camp Concord Golf Tournament

The annual Dan Ashley's Friends of Camp Concord Golf Tournament. (KGO-TV)

By Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Dan Ashley was absent from the anchor desk on Monday. Instead, he was off playing golf, but this was a game worth more than bragging rights.

It was the annual Dan Ashley's Friends of Camp Concord Golf Tournament.

150 golfers came out to Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville to join Dan and take a swing at helping underserved children enjoy summer camp.

Dan has been holding the fundraiser for 23 years now, and in that time it has sent 10,000 kids to summer camp.

The fundraiser continues Monday night, with a dinner and auction. We have a link if you'd like more information or to donate.
