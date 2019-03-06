daylight saving time

Daylight Saving Time: How to prepare for losing hour of sleep

Are you ready for Sunday? Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. -- depriving you of one hour of sleep.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Are you ready for Sunday? Daylight Saving Time is at 2 a.m. -- depriving you of one hour of sleep.

Assemblyman Kansen Chu of San Jose is leading the way so you won't have to change your clocks anymore after Sunday.

The clock is ticking -- ticking until Sunday when we spring forward.

RELATED: When is Daylight Saving Time this year? How to spring forward on March 10

Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. Clocks move forward an hour to 3 a.m.

The process is reversed in the fall when clocks "fall back" an hour.

Assemblyman Kansen Chu wants your clock to stay permanently at Daylight Saving Time.

"I'm hoping that this will be -- next week will be -- the last time you'll need to switch your clock in California," he said.

Last November, voters approved Prop 7, which makes Daylight Saving Time year around.

But it still needs a vote of the Legislature and the blessing of the Federal government.

VIDEO: What happens to Daylight Saving Time with the approval of California's Prop 7

Chu says switching time back and forth is hazardous to your health.

Here's what he says research found.

Researchers estimate each spring we deprive ourselves an extra 40 minutes of sleep because of the change.

There are more crashes on roads because of sleepy drivers.

Researchers say Daylight Saving Time causes more reports of injuries at work and perhaps more suicides.

The data shows it increases the heart attack rate.

RELATED: Fast facts about daylight saving time

Hospitals report an average 25 percent spike in heart attack visits the day after we lose an hour in the spring.

It's just the reverse in the fall -- a 12 percent drop the day after.

Here are some survival tips:

Alcohol can interfere with your sleep, so avoid using it for four to six hours before bedtime. Same with caffeine -- so only drink decaf coffee.

Prepare for the change Sunday by sleeping earlier. "You go to bed 15 minutes earlier, probably a month before we start switching time," says Assemblyman Chu.

And if you think positively, the extra light will give you more time to exercise... for instance jogging.

Tick tock tick tock ...

Sleep tight.

At least until Sunday morning.

Take a look at more stories and videos related to Daylight Saving Time.
