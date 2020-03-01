When does daylight saving time start in 2020? How to spring forward on March 8

Contrary to popular opinion, daylight saving time doesn't last for half the year. Rather, it stretches approximately eight months and will come to an end on Sunday, Nov. 1. It's been that way since 2007, when Congress declared that daylight saving time begins in the United States on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November.
The observance is often misidentified as "daylight savings time" with an extra "S," but its name comes from the idea of saving daylight.
That being said, daylight saving time isn't observed the same way -- or at all -- in some parts of the country. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 standardized time zones and daylight saving practices around the United States, but it allowed individual states to pass laws exempting themselves.
If you're not in one of those places, the spring forward can be an especially difficult one when you lose an hour of sleep.