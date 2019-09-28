Society

Delaware school district apologizes for playing Roseanne anthem

SEAFORD, Delaware -- A Delaware school district played a parody version of the national anthem before a volleyball match this week, surprising spectators with Roseanne Barr's screeching 1990s rendition.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Seaford School District apologized Wednesday for the shock at its Tuesday game with Milford High.



A letter by Superintendent David Perrington says pre-game proceedings will be improved, per an investigation into the lapse. Officials didn't immediately explain how Barr's version, performed before a San Diego Padres game, came to be used.

It says the district usually plays the national anthem before sports games as a way to honor the country and its armed forces. It says the district will use a district-approved version in the future.



___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyseafordnational anthemroseannehigh school sportsdel. news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating shooting near De Anza High School that left 3 injured
Pilot injured after plane crashes onto Hwy 99 in Modesto
Maná rocks San Jose, fans fill SAP Center
Hayward affordable housing to break ground at site of former Mervyn's
Young activists protest at Chevron headquarters in San Ramon
Dr. Jill Biden visits multiple Bay Area fundraisers
Cracks found on some Boeing 737 Next Generation planes
Show More
East Bay woman's organizing skills helping nursery support community
Metallica delays tour as lead singer re-enters rehab
Unspecified threats of violence cancels East Bay high school football game
WATCH IN 60: SoCal Boat fire investigation, SF restaurant closures, Sausalito landslide cleanup begins, SJ Boy Scout troop's trailer stolen
Controversy over school closures in the East Bay
More TOP STORIES News