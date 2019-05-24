weddings

Contra Costa County officiating destination weddings at top of Mount Diablo

MOUNT DIABLO, Calif. (KGO) -- Contra Costa County is performing 14 weddings on top of Mount Diablo on Friday as part of the County's Destination Weddings Program.

"We wanted to take our services we offer in our offices to locations out in the county," explained Elizabeth Gutierrez, the Clerk Recorder Services Manager.

This is the second year the county has offered destination weddings. The short and sweet ceremony is the same one customers get in the clerk's office for sixty dollars. But instead of being in an office, the county staff comes to the site.

"People like it. The price we charge in our office is what we charge out here. People are really enjoying it," Gutierrez said.

Kerynn Gianotti and Kenneth Etherington got married first Friday morning. They actually postponed their big day by a year when they heard about the program.

"We had missed the timeline. So we were committed, saying we are going to do it. So here we are. It's the best place in the whole county," Etherington said.

The summit is remote enough that they don't visit here everyday, but it is part of their daily lives.

"The thing that we loved about this is we live in the county, and everywhere we drive, everywhere we walk, we see the Mt. Diablo top and will reminded of this day," Etherington said.

They have also held weddings at John Muir House and the Rosie the Riveter Museum. They are looking for other destinations as the program continues to grow in popularity.
