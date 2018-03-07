Devo, The Damned Headline 2018 Burger Boogaloo Lineup

The 2018 Burger Boogaloo music festival in Mosswood Park is bringing some big names to The Town, along with a few blasts from the punk past and an array of local favorites.
Taking the stage after a lengthy hiatus is headliner Devo, the legendary new wave band best known for its 1980 hit, "Whip It." The group last performed in Oakland in 2014 for its "Hardcore Devo" tour, also billed as the band's 40th anniversary tour.
Devo performs at Coachella in 2010. | Photo: Juan BENDANA/Flickr
On day two, English punk rock band The Damned, ("Love Song," "I Just Can't Be Happy Today," "Smash it Up") will take the main stage.
The festival--put on by Southern California-based Burger Records--hosted its first concert in San Francisco at The Knockout in 2009, but as the event began attracting larger audiences, organizers moved the show to Mosswood Park.
Lee Rickard and Sean Bohrman founded Burger Records in 2007 as an independent label specializing in cassette tapes and featuring bands that had a modern take on the sounds of 50s and 60s, Rickard told the Chronicle in 2014.
The Damned. | Photo: The Damned/Facebook
The label later added a record shop to the mix and then began staging concerts with bands the founders were fond of.
"We envisioned Burger as an umbrella company that would release the records we loved and hype real rock 'n' roll," said Rickard. "We taught ourselves how to book gigs and began putting on weekend parties with goofy names like the Burger Bash, the Burger Brouhaha and the Burger Bonanza."
Later on, the pair teamed up with impresario Marc Ribak, and Burger Boogaloo was born.
While much of the lineup could be billed as punk, "we put on shows that appeal to rockers of all ages, not just punks and stoners," Bohrman told the Chron. "We book bands with a cross-generational appeal."
Here Come The Mummies. | Photo: Nick Amoscato/Flickr
As for local acts, a reunion tour of San Bruno's The Mummies will be joining the lineup, along with The Rip Offs, Hunx and His Punx, The Flakes from San Francisco; and Gris Gris from Oakland.
Tickets go on sale this Friday.
Here's the full lineup for the weekend: Devo, The Damned, Le Shok, Traditional Fools, The Mummies (San Bruno), The Rip Offs (San Francisco), Spits, Hunx and His Punx (San Francisco), Mudhoney, Dwarves, The Dickies, Giuda, Gris Gris (Oakland), Quintron and Ms Pussycat, The Flakes (San Francisco), Firestarter, Subsonics, Flytraps, Battleship, Nots, Francis Lau (Oakland) and more.
