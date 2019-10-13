Diocese of Oakland mourns death of Father Mathew Vellankal, visiting archbishop

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Catholic Diocese of Oakland is mourning the death of one of its pastors.Father Mathew Vellankal, was killed in an automobile crash on Thursday, in Colusa County."Father Vellankal's joyous spirit and faith will be deeply missed," Bishop Michael C. Barber, SJ, said. "May his soul and the soul of Archbishop Jala rest in the peace of Christ."Father Vellankal was Pastor at St. Bonaventure in Concord.The accident also claimed the life of Archbishop Dominic Jala of the Archdiocese of Shillong, India.A third Pastor, Father Parekkatt of St. Anne Parish in Walnut Creek, was injured.He is reported in stable condition at Santa Rosa Hospital.