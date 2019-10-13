Society

Diocese of Oakland mourns death of Father Mathew Vellankal, visiting archbishop

By
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Catholic Diocese of Oakland is mourning the death of one of its pastors.

Father Mathew Vellankal, was killed in an automobile crash on Thursday, in Colusa County.

"Father Vellankal's joyous spirit and faith will be deeply missed," Bishop Michael C. Barber, SJ, said. "May his soul and the soul of Archbishop Jala rest in the peace of Christ."

Father Vellankal was Pastor at St. Bonaventure in Concord.

The accident also claimed the life of Archbishop Dominic Jala of the Archdiocese of Shillong, India.

A third Pastor, Father Parekkatt of St. Anne Parish in Walnut Creek, was injured.

He is reported in stable condition at Santa Rosa Hospital.

Here is more on the life of Father Vellankal, from the Diocese of Oakland:

Father Vellankal was born in Ayavana, Kerala, India and ordained a priest on Jan. 5, 1987 in Randar, India as a member of the religious order Salesians of Don Bosco. He worked in parishes and schools in India before coming to the Diocese of Oakland in 2001. His assignments included Queen of All Saints, Concord; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Fremont; Holy Spirit, Fremont; and St. Bonaventure, Concord.

Father Vellankal was also known for his skills as a magician, which he used in parish fundraising. He is the author of "From Humor to Inspiration: Jokes, Reflections, and Quotes to Enliven Your Day," published in 2005.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandnorthern californiacar crashcar accidentcatholic churchfatal crashchurch
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels thrill huge crowds at Saturday's SF Fleet Week airshow
Power fully restored to all customers after outages, PG&E says
SJ homeowner believes she was targeted by brazen burglars
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
Electrician saved dozens of Napa wineries from a ruined Harvest during outages
I-TEAM: PG&E facing intense criticism for holding wine-tasting this week while planning blackouts
Show More
PG&E CEO responds to viewer question about 'party' held during power shutoffs
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Warriors Shop opens at Chase Center
Fleet Week festivities continue in SF through weekend
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
More TOP STORIES News