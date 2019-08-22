presidio

Dirt Moving For Tunnel Top Park

By Timothy Didion
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews were moving mountains in San Francisco's Presidio today. 50 thousand cubic yards of soil, that will be the foothold for one of the most unique destinations in the Bay Area. Half park, half freeway, and one hundred percent jaw-dropping.

"You'll be able to walk out of our visitor center out on to this incredible new park, panoramic views of the downtown skyline, golden gate bridge, places you can bring your family to have picnic," says Michael Boland, Development Director for the Presidio Trust.

Several weeks ago, he showed ABC7 the planned path of a new wildlife watershed and boardwalk trail that will run under Doyle drive. But that was only the bottom half the plan. The top part? 14 acres of park, perched on top of the Doyle Drive tunnels, the same tunnels that thousands of commuters pass through every day from Marin County and western San Francisco.

"For 75 years, Doyle Drive broke the Presidio in two. You know it cut Crissy field off from the main post. And when Doyle was rebuilt it created an opportunity for us to build a new park," says Boland.

Presidio drawings show what the new Tunnel-top Park will look like when it's finished, swirling green ovals of open-space, surrounded by trees. It will also include barbecue circles, a four acre youth campus, and an environmental learning center for kids and families. Now, all that's required for the dream to become reality is hard work, and tons and tons of dirt.

"We want to make sure this is a park for the ages, says Boland. So the soil has to be deep enough so the plants can grow and be healthy, forever."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoenvironmentpresidionational park servicegolden gate bridge
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDIO
Couple fighting eviction from multi-million dollar SF home
1 dead, 2 injured after crash outside Presidio in San Francisco
42 room Lodge at the Presidio opens in SF
Presidio cam shows majesty of newborn hawk in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Discovery Bay woman found dead
Man killed in hit-and-run near SJSU
WATCH IN 60: Panhandling on BART, Pilot says plane crash was no stunt
AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy morning, warmer afternoon
Accusers of Menlo Park sexual assault suspect now number 20
BART board member intends to propose ban on panhandlers
Parents say rope resembling a noose discovered at Oakland elementary school
Show More
Vallejo police bust auto burglar with high-tech tool
New developments in Adachi autopsy findings
Multiple fires in SJ create arson concerns for neighbors
Pilot says Bay Area plane crash into ocean wasn't stunt
Texas woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at state park
More TOP STORIES News