LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Disney will soon begin the phased reopening of the Disney Springs dining and shopping district, the company announced Thursday.
Starting May 20, a limited number of third-party stores and restaurants in the Orlando-area complex will be allowed to reopen with limits on capacity, parking and operating hours, Disney Springs vice president Matt Simon wrote on the Disney Parks Blog. The reopening plans include enhanced cleaning procedures, limited-contact guest services and face coverings when appropriate for both employees and visitors.
"Given this unprecedented situation, we appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate through this process as responsibly as we can. Additional protocols and procedures may be announced closer to the opening date," Simon wrote.
The phased reopening plans announced Thursday do not include Walt Disney World Resort theme parks or hotels, which will remain closed. No plans were announced for Downtown Disney, a similar dining and shopping complex at Disneyland Resort in Southern California.
The Disney Springs announcement came just days after Disney announced the phased reopening of its Shanghai Disneyland park. When it reopens on May 11, that park will implement similar distancing measures and limits on attendance.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Disney to start phased reopening of Disney Springs district on May 20; No update for theme park reopening
U.S. & WORLD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News