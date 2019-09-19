Society

Disney World balloon handler nearly carried away by winds

ORLANDO, Florida -- Strong winds nearly carried away a balloon handler in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

It happened during "Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party" on Sunday.

Erick Comellas, the person who took video of the moment, posted on Facebook: "The brave cast member who slayed the wind monster in this video is okay!"

Comellas tagged Brandon Myers in the video; he's identified as the balloon handler.

Myers was able to hang on and prevent himself from becoming a real-life version of Pixar's "Up."

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
