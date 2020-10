Disneyland reopening: Theme park fires back over CA's 'arbitrary guidelines'

EMBED >More News Videos Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland is firing back at California following the release of the state's theme park guidelines In an online statement Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland resort said:Disneyland will have to wait to reopen until Orange County reaches the yellow or minimal tier of the state's reopening framework and even then, the park can only open with 25% capacity.With the county still being in the red tier (which indicates substantial COVID spread), Disneyland may not be opening until 2021."Personally, I think that we can look forward to a yellow tier by next summer, hopefully. Hopefully," said Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Health Care Agency.In September, Disney announced it was laying off about 28,000 employees in its Parks, Experiences and Products division, blaming California's "unwillingness to lift restrictions" as the cause of Disneyland's layoffs.The Anaheim theme park closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and during the initial closure, employees were placed on furlough.Walt Disney World in Florida reopened in July with changes in place like limited capacity, mask requirements and physical distancing.