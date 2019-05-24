Society

Disneyland holding auditions for 'Star Wars' Stormtroopers

DOWNEY, Calif. -- If you think you have what it takes to defend the Dark Side in a galaxy far, far away, Disneyland may have the perfect job for you.

Ahead of the highly anticipated opening of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," Disneyland is holding two open casting calls on Friday for Stormtroopers.

RELATED: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

The job description says performers will appear before thousands of guests each day and must be high-energy performers who "bring to life some of the exciting characters from the Star Wars saga."

Performers must be between 5'10" and 6 feet tall.

The casting calls are at the Onstage Dance Center in Downey.

Participants must arrive by 9:30 a.m. for the morning session, and by 2 p.m. for the afternoon session.

Find more information on the casting calls at disneycareers.com.

EMBED More News Videos

Disney CEO Bob Iger gives a personal tour of "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowneylos angeles countydisneydisneylandstar warsstar wars land
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News