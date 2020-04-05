Coronavirus

Doctor plays 'Lean On Me' to uplift others during coronavirus crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A doctor who has worked with COVID-19 patients is sharing his cheerful rendition of "Lean On Me" to entertain and uplift others.

Dr. Nathan Wood, a resident physician at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut, recorded himself playing the piano and singing the 1972 hit after seeing his first coronavirus patient in the ICU a couple of weeks ago. He said sharing music helps him cope with stress.

When "Lean On Me" singer Bill Withers died earlier this week, Dr. Wood shared this video on Instagram.

"When I learned today that the singer-songwriter behind the song, Bill Withers, had passed away, I felt compelled to share ... despite my dance moves. I hope you're all staying healthy, and please know that you're in my thoughts and prayers. Let me know if you need somebody to lean on," the caption read, in part.

Starting Tuesday, Dr. Wood will begin working in the "COVID Care Unit" at Yale and expects to be working somewhere around 70 hours a week.

VIDEO: Dr. Fauci on health care workers: 'Just applaud them'
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci said every American should applaud and salute health care workers.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconnecticutsingingpianocoronavirusu.s. & worlddoctorsfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 SoCal update: Officials confirm 711 new cases in LA County
COVID-19 SoCal update: Officials confirm 711 new cases in LA County
Central California nursing home employee claims 8 COVID-19 cases could have been avoided
Police in Louisiana town uses 'Purge siren' to signal curfew
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Castro Valley family still stuck in Peru, desperately trying to get on last flight home
Coronavirus updates: San Francisco sees increase in cases, health department reports
Concord small business owner shares difficult process applying for Paycheck Protection Program
Coronavirus pandemic prompts kindness, assistance across Bay Area
CA task force lead hopes to have enough COVID-19 tests for general public by next month
COVID-19 testing backlog decreased, more testing on the way, Newsom announces
Projected number of COVID-19 deaths in California decreases, model shows
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
South SF man contracts COVID-19 while stuck vacationing on cruise ship
Woman flying to see dying mother was plane's only passenger
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News