Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Livermore

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Singin' in the Rain
In 1927 Hollywood, a silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 100 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this classic is a must-see. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "Clever, incisive, and funny, Singin' in the Rain is a masterpiece of the classical Hollywood musical."
It's screening at Vine Cinema & Alehouse (1722 First St.) through Friday, Jan. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Catch it on the big screen at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
It's screening at Vine Cinema & Alehouse (1722 First St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
You can catch it at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry, Ron and Hermione return to Hogwarts for another magic-filled year. Harry comes face-to-face with danger yet again, this time in the form of escaped convict, Sirius Black--and turns to sympathetic Professor Lupin for help.
With a 91 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" is not to be missed. The site's critical consensus has it that "Under the assured direction of Alfonso Cuaron, 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' triumphantly strikes a delicate balance between technical wizardry and complex storytelling."
It's screening at Livermore 13 Cinema (2490 First St.) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.