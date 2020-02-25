Society

Bodycam video shows 6-year-old's tearful plea during arrest for tantrum at Orlando school

ORLANDO, Florida -- A family's attorney released body camera footage that shows a 6-year-old girl pleading for help as she is put in handcuffs and taken away from school in Orlando.

Police were called to the school after Kaia reportedly kicked a staff member during a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy.

The video shows Kaia, confused and crying for help as she's led away with her hands zip-tied behind her back.

EMBED More News Videos

A 6-year-old girl was put in handcuffs and arrested at her Orlando elementary school for throwing a tantrum.



Kaia cries as one of the officers takes her to a juvenile detention center.

The officer was fired for violating department policy requiring a supervisor's approval to arrest anyone under 12.

Kaia's grandmother is now pushing to change state law concerning arrests of children for misdemeanors.

Charges against the child were later dropped.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaarrestschoolspolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
Calls for hate crime investigation after SF elderly man attacked
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
SF Mayor London Breed explains declaring state of emergency
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
When is Steph Curry coming back? Steve Kerr sets the record straight on his return
Show More
Oakland PD personnel want answers after firing of chief
Suspect arrested, victim ID'd in Castro Valley hit-and-run
Driver in fatal Mountain View Tesla crash was playing video game, NTSB says
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
More TOP STORIES News