AMAZON

Dozens of Amazon packages meant for LA found dumped near trash bin in Southern California's Rolling Hills Estates

EMBED </>More Videos

A couple stumbled upon dozens of dumped Amazon packages that were left near a trash bin in Rolling Hills Estates. (KABC)

By
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. --
A couple stumbled upon dozens of dumped Amazon packages that were left near a trash bin in Rolling Hills Estates.

The 34 packages all had destinations in Los Angeles and were found near a dumpster about 20 miles away from the city. Kim and his wife Valerie, who only want to use their first names, made the find during an afternoon walk.

They said they at first thought the boxes were empty.

RELATED: ABC7 highlights Bay Area porch pirates in 12 Days of Grinch-mas

"And then we got over and it was like, woah. None of these are empty. They're all full. It was a pile of stuff," Kim said.

They felt they had to bring the packages in, fearing they could be holiday gifts.

"You've got to figure at this time of year that probably nine-tenths of it are Christmas presents that were never going to get delivered. I said we've got to pull them in because these people need to get their packages," Valerie said.
RELATED: Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know to find the perfect gift

They then called Amazon and Valerie gave them the tracking numbers to figure out the carrier.

"This is a private carrier that Amazon hires to deliver these packages," Valerie said.

But exactly who left them behind and why is still a mystery.

RELATED: Nearly 7 in 10 people want to skip gifts during holiday season, survey says

"I don't know if it's somebody wanting to be done with work earlier that does deliveries for them and just wants to be done and not have to go make each individual stop," Valerie said.

Now the couple is left with the packages and awaiting instructions from Amazon.

"If these were one of my packages I would certainly be upset that they just got dumped," Valerie said.

Valerie said she later got a response from Amazon that she thought "read like a form letter" as if she had filed a complaint about a missing package. She went on to say that it provided no information or guidance about what she or her husband should do with the packages.

ABC7 also reached out to Amazon, but did not hear back from the company Tuesday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyshoppingamazondumpingbizarreexclusiveSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AMAZON
Report: Facebook gave companies access to users' personal information
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
Report: Artificial intelligence to help couples build relationships
Holiday must-have: Alexa-enabled Big Mouth Billy Bass
More amazon
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Boy from Congo, 8, undergoes tumor surgery in LA
Half Moon Bay swells pounding boats as surfers ride waves
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday
More Society
Top Stories
Multi-vehicle accident blocks Niles Canyon Road in Fremont
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Report: Facebook gave companies access to users' personal information
Driver has Mustang impounded after covering license plates with chicken wings receipt
Accuweather Forecast: Mildest today, rain tomorrow
Tesla that caught fire in Los Gatos reignites at auto shop in Campbell
High surf: What to do during an advisory, warning
Recall issued for Children's Place infant snowsuits
Show More
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Border Patrol defends handling. medical care of 7-year-old girl who died in custody
Police: 8-year-old urged by mother to crawl under train, cross tracks
Bay Area residents rethinking wood-burning fireplaces
Assistant principal suspended after allegedly harassing transgender student
More News