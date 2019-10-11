Dr. Jane Goodall honored at Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Renowned chimpanzee expert Doctor Jane Goodall was honored Thursday night at the Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco's Presidio.
A big party was held to recognize her distinguished career as a leading conservationist.
The Museum has partnered with Goodall's "Roots and Shoots" youth service program- which inspires youngsters to make the world a better place for people, animals and the environment.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7 News.
