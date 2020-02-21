Society

Drew Barrymore opens up about health, body image in candid Instagram posts

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her weight loss rollercoaster journey on Instagram and urging people not to buy into body-after-baby posts.

"It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and work my [expletive] off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls)," Barrymore wrote on Instagram.

She added: "DON'T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don't compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there."



Barrymore said she has "found that elusive B called BALANCE," writing, "It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it's not perfect. But it's me."

Just last year, Barrymore said in an interview on "Good Morning America" that having kids has changed her outlook on life. Her new comments come as she has been weighing in on health and wellness on her Instagram and pledging to wrap up her #WellnessWeek with a social media break.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthsocial mediafamily
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
State senator proposes turning Hwy 37 into toll road
Oakland City Councilmember reacts to police chief firing
Millbrae Transit Center to eliminate hundreds of parking spots
Good Samaritan struck, killed on Hwy 101 in San Mateo
Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick fired
Show More
Rome Officer Killing: Parents of SF suspect give exclusive 1st interview
Bear tranquilized after wandering Southern California neighborhood
Protection for dogs proposed under new state bill
McClymonds HS families angered at emergency meeting for chemical scare
Trump bashes Oscars Best Picture 'Parasite,' studio claps back
More TOP STORIES News