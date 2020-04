Coronavirus kindness: East Bay DJ brings free socially distanced driveway dance parties to families

LOVE THIS ❤️ DJ Ryan O started free socially distant driveway dance parties to connect kids, families & communities during the shelter-in-place!



This weekend he’s visiting around 100 homes in the Bay Area! #COVID__19 #community pic.twitter.com/dTpKne7W6l — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 11, 2020

MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- One local DJ is bringing extra joy and kids and families during the shelter-in-place by bringing the music to them!Two weeks ago, DJ Ryan O started Drive-Up DJ, a free service to bring communities together with music during the novel coronavirus pandemic. This Easter weekend, he will visit more than 100 homes, reaching nearly 500 families in the Moraga area where he leads dances, games and activities from people's driveways or front yards.DJ Ryan O says it's a "socially distanced way to still connect with others."