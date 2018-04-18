DRONEVIEW7

DRONEVIEW7: Lafayette war memorial future in question

A hillside memorial to soldiers killed in the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan has been in place since 2006, but it may now be demolished. (KGO-TV)

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
A hillside memorial to soldiers killed in the Iraq War and the War in Afghanistan has been in place since 2006, but it may now be demolished to make way for a development.

The hillside, overlooking State Route 24 and Lafayette BART station, was owned by 81-year-old Louise Clark until she died.

The monument was erected in late 2006 by Jeffrey Heaton, a long-time anti-war protester, and Clark.

Among the thousands of crosses are Stars of David, Islamic crescents, and other religious symbols honoring servicemen and servicewomen killed fighting overseas.

In April, 2018 the Lafayette City Council approved a plan that would allow development of the land. However, it remains unclear whether the new owner would allow the memorial to remain.

The memorial's advisory board is hoping to replace the crosses with a permanent memorial.

