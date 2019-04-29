Society

Duchess Kate, Prince William celebrate 8th wedding anniversary; look back at their family through the years

LONDON -- From graduations to engagements, weddings and pregnancies, we've watched Prince William and Duchess Kate grow up and start their family before our very eyes.

On Monday, the couple is celebrating their anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were married on April 29, 2011.

Prince William, who is second in line to the throne behind his dad, Prince Charles, has three kids with Kate. Prince George, 5, is third in line to the throne. Princess Charlotte, who will turn 4 this weekend, is fourth in line to the throne. Baby Prince Louis, who celebrated his first birthday last week, is fifth in line.

In the video above, take a look back at the family's major milestones.

PHOTOS: Will & Kate through the years



MORE ROYAL FAMILY COVERAGE

Royal baby watch: Everything to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's firstborn

The British royal family tree and the line to the throne

A look back at the wedding of Prince William, Kate Middleton
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalskate middletonroyal familyroyal weddingprince williamu.s. & worldeuropelondon
RELATED
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News