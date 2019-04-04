Society

Dueling fundraisers in San Francisco for proposed homeless Navigation Center

EMBED <>More Videos

A meeting at the Delancey Street Foundation is being held about a now very controversial proposed Navigation Center.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A meeting at the Delancey Street Foundation is being held about a now very controversial proposed Navigation Center.

From neighbors to tech leaders, people are fired up about what's best for those with and without homes in this neighborhood.

RELATED: SF Mayor willing to 'compromise' on Navigation Center in Rincon Hill

It began as a disagreement between homeowners and the city. Mayor London Breed proposed that a new Navigation Center be built on a parking lot along the Embarcadero, in the shadow of the Bay Bridge.



The Nav Center would offer about 225 beds and other resources to homeless people. But two weeks ago, a group of homeowners in the Rincon Hill and South Beach areas banded together and started donating to a GoFundMe site named, Safe Embarcadero for All.

As of Monday afternoon, 295 people have donated more than $90,000 to hire an attorney to fight the City on the proposed Navigation Center.

A week later, a dueling GoFundMe site, created by community activist, William Fitzgerald, popped up to raise money in support of the Nav Center and homeless services. Fitzgerald's site is called, SAFER Embarcadero for ALL.

So far, more than 1,600 people have donated more than $160,000-- including tens of thousands of dollars from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff and Twilio founder, Jeff Lawson.

This meeting is the first official time the people on both sides of this center debate are meeting in person. The City's Department of homelessness and supportive housing, as well as the port, are here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobay areahomelessgofundme
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
East Bay man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
College Admissions Scandal: Bay Area parent intends to cut deal as several others appear in court
California considers tougher standards for drivers who drink
Experts look for a cause after dead baby whale washes ashore in Rodeo
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Kids and smartphones: do they need their own plan?
Show More
Possible serial slasher suspect detained in South LA
Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's NJ home
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Viewer offers new smile to Fremont beating victim
Lunchables releases breakfast line called Brunchables
More TOP STORIES News