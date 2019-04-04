Dueling fundraisers in San Francisco for proposed homeless Navigation Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A meeting at the Delancey Street Foundation is being held about a now very controversial proposed Navigation Center.From neighbors to tech leaders, people are fired up about what's best for those with and without homes in this neighborhood.It began as a disagreement between homeowners and the city. Mayor London Breed proposed that a new Navigation Center be built on a parking lot along the Embarcadero, in the shadow of the Bay Bridge.The Nav Center would offer about 225 beds and other resources to homeless people. But two weeks ago, a group of homeowners in the Rincon Hill and South Beach areas banded together and started donating to a GoFundMe site named, Safe Embarcadero for All.As of Monday afternoon, 295 people have donated more than $90,000 to hire an attorney to fight the City on the proposed Navigation Center.A week later, a dueling GoFundMe site, created by community activist, William Fitzgerald, popped up to raise money in support of the Nav Center and homeless services. Fitzgerald's site is called, SAFER Embarcadero for ALL.So far, more than 1,600 people have donated more than $160,000-- including tens of thousands of dollars from Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff and Twilio founder, Jeff Lawson.This meeting is the first official time the people on both sides of this center debate are meeting in person. The City's Department of homelessness and supportive housing, as well as the port, are here.