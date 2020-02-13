Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out in support of 12-year-old transgender daughter, Zaya

The couple's 12-year-old, born Zion Wade, recently told her dad and stepmom to call her "Zaya" and refer to her using "she/her" pronouns.
"Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her," Union posted to Twitter along with a video of her now-stepdaughter talking about her decision.
In the video, Zaya appears to candidly explain that she doesn't see a point in denying her truth, even when others can be hateful.
Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020
"What's the point of being on this earth if you're trying to be someone that you're not?" she said in the video.
Wade also told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show that he is proud of his child.
"We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously ... When our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can, and that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved in it," he said.
Union took to Twitter to thank everyone who showed their support and pointed to family toward helpful resources.
Hey, Zaya! We are all so proud of you. Your strength, intelligence, and conscientious worldview is impressive - thank you for being you!— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 12, 2020
Zaya is truly more self-aware than a LOT of adults and that is clearly a direct result of how you and D are raising her.— April (@ReignOfApril) February 11, 2020
THANK YOU for sharing this journey with us when you could’ve chosen to be private. You are opening minds and saving lives. 🙏🏾#WeRideForZaya
For trans & non-binary youth, coming out can often feel scary, especially when they fear they won’t be supported by their families.— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) February 11, 2020
64% reported that their families make them feel bad about their identities & only 22% are out to their parents.
We can't wait to meet you Zaya. https://t.co/yXpzxfsHxq