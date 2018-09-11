SEPTEMBER 11

'Isn't that unbelievable?': Eagle lands on fire truck during September 11 tribute

EMBED </>More Videos

An eagle landed on a fire truck's ladder during a September 11 tribute over Highway 10 in Andover, Minnesota. (Andover Fire Department)

ANDOVER, Minn. --
First responders honoring the anniversary of September 11 welcomed a symbolic visitor to their tribute on Tuesday: an eagle.

The regal bird landed on an Andover Fire Department fire truck's ladder during a display over Highway 10 in Andover, Minnesota.

"Isn't that unbelievable? This eagle just landed on the aerial while we're doing the 9/11 memorial. Phenomenal," Fire Chief Jerry Streich said in a Facebook video showing the eagle perched atop the ladder.


Video of the bird's visit has been viewed more than 1 million times on Facebook as of Tuesday evening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldseptember 11september 11thwild animalsbirdsbe inspiredMinnesota
SEPTEMBER 11
TSA releases new video 911 calls from September 11 attacks
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
SFFD holds ceremony recognizing victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks
Bay Area mom says Sen. McCain helped her through loss of son killed on 9/11
More september 11
SOCIETY
Unauthorized tent village hopes to provide solution to SJ homeless housing
San Franciscans remember 9/11 terror attacks by volunteering
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
More Society
Top Stories
Crews battle large brush fire near Suisun City
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
Las Vegas high school on lockdown after student shot, killed on campus
Evacuations lifted for Irving Fire in Marin County
San Franciscans remember 9/11 terror attacks by volunteering
Consumer Catch-up: hurricane flight waivers, Amazon shipping trees
SF announces public education campaign to enhance rideshare safety
Unauthorized tent village hopes to provide solution to SJ homeless housing
Show More
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Florence could hit with punch not seen in more than 60 years
TSA releases new video 911 calls from September 11 attacks
Special Olympian sings national anthem at Cubs game
VIDEO: Bear charges hikers on Monrovia trail
More News