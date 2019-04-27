ballet

East Bay ballet school to be first in county attached to professional performing company

By Leslie Brinkley
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Diablo Ballet is establishing the first-ever ballet school to be connected with a performing company in Contra Costa County.

Hundreds of young dancers are anticipated to enroll once the school opens in August in Pleasant Hill.

Diablo Ballet will make the announcement about the school at their upcoming performances in May.



It's modeled after San Francisco ballet, where the school will train young dancers and the most advanced will perform with the professional company.

Three dance studios are now being converted for ballet use, including "sprung" wood floors to give the dancers bounce and prevent injuries and a Marley floor surface on top to keep them from slipping.

Rather than rely on only donations, which makes survival uncertain for many arts organizations, having a school attached to the company will ensure their financial and artistic future in Contra Costa County.

