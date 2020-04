Coronavirus kindness: Concord's Maverick's Catering provides meals to first responders amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A Concord catering company is using its resources to give back to neighbors and first responders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. They have had to transform how they do business. But the owner says helping others is also helping the company stay afloat."We went from catering upwards of thousands of events a year... to zero... virtually overnight ," said Jeff Schlagel, Maverick's Catering owner.When Maverick's Catering started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schlagel did not want his resources to go to waste."We have a private warehouse... we have a private kitchen... we have trucks... we have people that want to do stuff," he said.Maverick's started offering groceries and "bake & serve" meals on the company's website Schlagel then made it possible for people to order meals for health care workers and first responders complete with a personalized message.He says he's seen great response.One customer is donating 50 meals a week. Companies have also donated meals.Schlagel and his team deliver the food to local hospitals, and they're all happy to help."It's great, it's great. It's just great because we know that they are working really, really, hard," said Maria Renova, Operations Manager at Maverick's Catering.Schlagel is also now expanding beyond food."We're coming up with new stuff every day. Yesterday (Thursday), I acquired some fabric. I got enough fabric for 800 masks," said Schlagel.And while this is all helping neighbors, Schlagel says it's also keeping his 25-year-old family-owned business alive."I just want to keep my people busy, paid if I can, and keep us going so on the other side of this, we're here," he said.