Coronavirus California

Coronavirus kindness: Concord's Maverick's Catering provides meals to first responders amid COVID-19 pandemic

By and Emily Burns
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A Concord catering company is using its resources to give back to neighbors and first responders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. They have had to transform how they do business. But the owner says helping others is also helping the company stay afloat.

"We went from catering upwards of thousands of events a year... to zero... virtually overnight ," said Jeff Schlagel, Maverick's Catering owner.

When Maverick's Catering started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schlagel did not want his resources to go to waste.

"We have a private warehouse... we have a private kitchen... we have trucks... we have people that want to do stuff," he said.

Maverick's started offering groceries and "bake & serve" meals on the company's website.

RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: Livermore restaurant serving up free meals to first responders, front-line workers

Schlagel then made it possible for people to order meals for health care workers and first responders complete with a personalized message.

He says he's seen great response.

One customer is donating 50 meals a week. Companies have also donated meals.

Schlagel and his team deliver the food to local hospitals, and they're all happy to help.

RELATED: Coronavirus: East Bay restaurant owner providing meals to first responders, seniors

"It's great, it's great. It's just great because we know that they are working really, really, hard," said Maria Renova, Operations Manager at Maverick's Catering.

Schlagel is also now expanding beyond food.

"We're coming up with new stuff every day. Yesterday (Thursday), I acquired some fabric. I got enough fabric for 800 masks," said Schlagel.

And while this is all helping neighbors, Schlagel says it's also keeping his 25-year-old family-owned business alive.

"I just want to keep my people busy, paid if I can, and keep us going so on the other side of this, we're here," he said.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconcordhealthcoronavirus californiafoodcoronavirushospitalcommunitydonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 impact: Bay Area cities urge residents to avoid crowds on Easter weekend
7 issued $1,000 tickets for violating shelter-in-place order, Santa Cruz police chief says
Drive-Up DJ performs free music, brings joy to East Bay families at social distance
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 456 new COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 impact: Bay Area cities urge residents to avoid crowds on Easter weekend
Drive-Up DJ performs free music, brings joy to East Bay families at social distance
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor explains lack of evidence
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
7 issued $1,000 tickets for violating shelter-in-place order, Santa Cruz police chief says
COVID-19 updates: US surpasses 20,000 deaths due to COVID-19
CHP: Woman killed after object goes through car window in Concord
Show More
UCSF sends 20 doctors, nurses to NY amid coronavirus pandemic
Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
In sickness and in health: married couple discharged after beating COVID-19
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
70 people test positive for COVID-19 at SF's largest homeless shelter
More TOP STORIES News