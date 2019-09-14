Clayton organization seeking homes for 30 feral cats after dozens of other felines saved

MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Clayton-based group called Community Concern For Cats says it has rescued 40 cats from an elderly woman's Moraga property, but at least 30 others remain in the area and need homes.The woman lives at the end of Valley Hill Drive - a private road in a canyon east of Saint Mary's College.The woman - whose name has not been released - had been feeding the 70 or so cats. But when she became ill a few weeks ago, there was no one to feed the starving animals. That's when neighbors took action.They began feeding the animals, then lured them into cages.Community Concern For Cats is a volunteer group, so the animals were given to foster homes, in batches of two or three, until they ran out of homes.Neighbors are continuing to feed the cats left on the property.Anyone interested in taking in one of the feral cats canBut they require that the felines be spayed or neutered to keep the numbers from getting out of hand. The group has a motto: "If you feed them, fix them."