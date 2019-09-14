building a better bay area

Clayton organization seeking homes for 30 feral cats after dozens of other felines saved

By
MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- A Clayton-based group called Community Concern For Cats says it has rescued 40 cats from an elderly woman's Moraga property, but at least 30 others remain in the area and need homes.

The woman lives at the end of Valley Hill Drive - a private road in a canyon east of Saint Mary's College.

The woman - whose name has not been released - had been feeding the 70 or so cats. But when she became ill a few weeks ago, there was no one to feed the starving animals. That's when neighbors took action.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Animal rescues seek help after at least 96 dogs, 7 horses found at Tracy puppy mill

They began feeding the animals, then lured them into cages.

Community Concern For Cats is a volunteer group, so the animals were given to foster homes, in batches of two or three, until they ran out of homes.

RELATED: ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Dog reunites with owner after rescue from San Francisco Muni tracks

Neighbors are continuing to feed the cats left on the property.

Anyone interested in taking in one of the feral cats can contact the group.

But they require that the felines be spayed or neutered to keep the numbers from getting out of hand. The group has a motto: "If you feed them, fix them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymoragaclaytonanimal compassion teambuilding a better bay areasocietycatsanimalanimal news
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
SJ nonprofit prepares for first big clean-up since thieves stole equipment
Salesforce donates $17.2 million for schools in SF, Oakland
Calif. approves statewide rent control bill authored by SF lawmaker
Affordable housing units force out tenants 'making too much'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Bay Area remembers rock n' roll singer Eddie Money
Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA
Rent Control: What to know about California's newly-approved bill
Show More
Beloved Pleasanton track coach becomes new US citizen
East Bay braces for hot weather
4-year-old Texas boy allegedly told to cut hair or wear dress
Fire victims want money back as PG&E settles with insurers
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
More TOP STORIES News