East Bay family, friends, dignitaries remember former Congresswoman Ellen Tauscher

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Family, friends and east bay dignitaries crowded into Walnut Creek's Lesher Center to remember east bay congresswoman Ellen Tauscher who died in April at the age of 67.The event promised a journey through her multi-faceted life-- and delivered.Ellen O'Kane Tauscher, a self-described Jersey Girl, made friends wherever she went. First as one of the first women to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange. Then she moved to California and took a Republican district in the east bay, turned it blue and was elected to Congress.Tauscher even worked on nuclear disarmament in the State Department. Her direct boss and personal friend was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton-- who sent a video.In it, Clinton says, "I was always a little in awe of Ellen. Not only because of her big brain and amazing personality but because she was game for anything."The memorial was anything but sad. East Bay Congressman Eric Swalwell called Tauscher his political mom and says she gave him this valuable advice."In life, you need to know three things: who's important, what's important and when to leave a party."Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is the current occupant of Tauscher seat in the house and a close friend."It's hard to believe she's not here. She was just so-- so Ellen."When Tauscher left Washington and returned to the Bay Area she was appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. Former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano is the University President."She was smart, she was strategic and politically saavy."