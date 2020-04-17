7 On Your Side

Coronavirus: Danville, Orinda residents pull together to endure PG&E outage while sheltering in place amid COVID-19 pandemic

By and Renee Koury
DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of East Bay residents lost electricity on Thursday, on top of having to shelter at home. Pacific Gas and Electric cut their power all day, so it could do maintenance work.

Kendall Dunphy was studying online Thursday morning. "All the electricity shut off in the Dunphy home as PG&E turned off power to hundreds of homes in Danville and Orinda," she said.

"It was about 9:05a.m. and then everything went black," said Stephen Dunphy, Kendall's father. But he lucked out. A Good Samaritan saw our story Wednesday night and came to the rescue.

RELATED: Coronavirus: PG&E to cut power to some East Bay residents for maintenance during stay-at-home order

"He let me borrow his generator, five gallons of gas, and extension cords," Stephen said.

They plugged it in, and kids are back online for school, and the refrigerator is running. Stephen is grateful to the man who stepped up.

"After your newscast last night (Wednesday), a neighbor called out of the blue -- never met him. It's amazing to see the community rise up even in the face of such a bad thing," he said.

Stephen's neighbor Sean Venezia called us from his car, after his house lost all power.

RELATED: PG&E fire mitigation during shelter-in-place baffles Marin County residents

"It's a little frustrating that we're dealing with this while in lockdown. So, I decided to go out on a little walk with my mom," Venezia said.

He is making the most of this double-shutdown, but back home: total darkness.

"We're keeping the refrigerator door shut because we have lots of food and stuff, that's all stocked up, because of the shutdown," said Venezia.

PG&E shut off power so workers could install new equipment to help prevent wildfires. Residents pleaded for a delay, saying this was the worst possible time to cut electricity as folks are required to stay home, kids are studying online, and many had stocked up on food that might now spoil.

RELATED: PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires

"I was blown away when they said no we're not gonna reschedule. In fact, we're gonna move forward and there's nothing you can do," Stephen Dunphy said when 7 On Your Side first spoke to him.

PG&E apologized for the disruption but said work cannot wait, as fire season is approaching. For Kathy Patton of Orinda that's no comfort. For her, no electricity also means no water. And she was told she'd be out for two additional days this month.

"We won't even be able to go to the bathroom. So, yeah," said Patton.

PG&E is planning outages in other cities too. But it did not respond when we asked for a schedule, and which residents' electricity will be cut off, and when.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydanvilleorindacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicshelter in place7 on your sidecovid 19 pandemicconsumercovid 19power outagepg&econsumer watchconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Issues arise with stimulus payments and the IRS's "Get My Payment" tracker, Ticketmaster clarifies refund policy, and more
Some East Bay residents must shelter in place in the dark as PG&E cuts power
LIST: Financial resources to help if you are impacted by coronavirus
Tips to fix your WiFi problems
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
What happens after CA's shelter order expires on May 4? Things won't go back to normal
Bay Area produce shortage after Safeway employee dies from COVID-19 complications
Gov. Newsom announces paid leave for food workers
Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' to air on ABC tonight
Coronavirus Peak: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Trump, aides float outlier theory on origins of coronavirus
Show More
Coronavirus: Safeway associate in Tracy dies from COVID-19 complications
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Trump unveils phased approach to reopening economy
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Santa Cruz Co. beaches, parks reopen
More TOP STORIES News