East Bay teen reunited with CHP officer who saved her from horrific crash

A young lady who was involved in a serious traffic accident 16 years ago was finally able to say thank you to the CHP officer who saved her.This is the emotional reunion between Officer Tom Maguire and Christine McIntosh.She was involved in a horrific crash in 2002 along Alhambra Valley Road when she was an infant.Maguire was first on the scene.He found McIntosh badly injured and began CPR."I got you breathing again. Eventually the fire department got there. And you're here today. And that's a good thing," Macguire remembered.McIntosh will soon transfer to Cal State East Bay, where she'll be a biological sciences major.The Richmond resident says she wants to go into forensics and a career in law enforcement.