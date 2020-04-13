Coronavirus California

Easter 2020 celebrated as virtual, social distanced holiday in Bay Area

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Easter Sunday was celebrated in the most unique ways across the Bay Area mostly from a safe, social distance. Churches were empty but faith was strong.

Easter services went on at Nob Hill's Grace Cathedral but with no parishioners and dozens of empty pews.

"I sing along to the hymns," said Valerie Crane Dorfman.

Crane Dorfman watched a live stream of the service sheltering in her home and she wasn't alone.

"You can see people from all of the world are grateful to connect like this, it's wonderful," said Crane Dorfman.

In Oakland, there was online Easter mass at the Cathedral of Christ the Light.

ABC7 presented Glide Memorial's Easter service at 11am, part of our special Finding Faith broadcasts.

"I wish everyone happy Easter, resurrection and new life," said Glide vocalist Vernon Bush.

We found Jose Cardenas watching the service on TV at Cafe Cappriccio in San Francisco.

"We have to stay safe and separate," said Cardenas.

The Rohnert Park Police recruited the easter bunny to help collect donations for a local food drive from residents.

Yes, there was even a virtual egg hunt, via video conference by members of the Baxter family from San Francisco.

Easter was definitely re-imagined across the Bay Area. Family and faith still intact.

"We will get through this, we will be together again," said Crane Dorfman.

