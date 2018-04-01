Coffey Park residents who lost everything in October firestorm come together on this Sunday for an Easter egg hunt/gathering where homes once stood. @abc7newsbayarea #abc7now pic.twitter.com/0rsZbo0zK3 — Carlos Saucedo (@Carlos_Saucedo) April 1, 2018

Easter Sunday brought a celebration of recovery and rebuilding in one North Bay community affected by tragedy.Coffey Park residents displaced in the Tubbs Fire came together for an Easter egg hunt where homes once stood."We try to stay together through all this," said Scott Wise. His home was one of more than 1,000 ravaged by the destructive wildfire last October. He organized Sunday's gathering, hoping to bring some normalcy back to the neighborhood."It's hard, but we have a lot of powerful friendships, we've been through a lot of life together," said Wise, who plans to rebuild his home.Amid the devastation, signs of life are taking root. Many of those displaced are ready for builders to start breaking ground.On Monday, PG&E crews will begin building underground power and gas lines as part of their reconstruction phase. Thirteen miles of underground electric cable will replace temporary transformers."It is a slow process, but I think they're doing the best they can with getting everyone in line to do what they need to do," said Michelle Rossi, whose daughter's home was lost.While signs of progress are taking shape, patience is a virtue those waiting to call the neighborhood home once again. "We're not in a hurry because we want it done right, not quickly," Wise said.