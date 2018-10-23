MEGA MILLIONS

At least 1 person wins $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot; 8 California players match 5 of 6 numbers

A handful of lucky players matched five out of the six numbers in a massive Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
At least one person in South Carolina has matched all the numbers in the record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions drawing. A handful of lucky players in California matched five out of the six numbers, including one sold in San Francisco.

The South Carolina Education Lottery posted on their website that a winning ticket was sold in the state. Officials are still awaiting results from 40 other states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

RELATED: The 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners

The San Francisco ticket was sold at a Safeway store at 730 Taraval Street in the city's Inner Sunset neighborhood.

A total of eight players matched five out of the six. It's not clear yet how much those tickets are worth.

The seven other tickets were sold in San Luis Obispo, Stockton, Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego, Chatsworth, Arcadia, and Norwalk.
