'The weight has lifted': Flood of emotions for North Bay COVID-19 vaccine recipients

"Relieved," said one recipient.
"Joyous," said another.
"That is exactly how I feel. The weight has lifted," said Phyllis Accorneo of Santa Rosa.
VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
That weight did lift for more than 600 people at the Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa, where Sutter Pacific Medical opened up a clinic for anyone 65 years or older. Many heard about it by word of mouth or buzz on the internet.
They registered on line for appointments.
George Sery came all the way from San Francisco.
"When you feel good, you feel good. I feel good," Sery said.
VIDEO: Why can't I get a COVID-19 vaccine? We asked Bay Area officials what's taking so long
For anyone getting these shots, anywhere, the significance begins to sink in during those 15 minutes of waiting for any allergic reactions. It is a quiet quarter of an hour to reflect on what has been a most difficult year.
"It is like I have been in prison since March," Phyllis Accorneo confessed. Her daughter had been hospitalized with coronavirus
"I can't even wrap my head around the fact that almost half a million people are dead," added Mary Hastings.
"Who are you gong to hug now?" we asked Rodney Valrey of Windsor.
"I am going to hug my grandchildren. It has been a long time."
RELATED: Bay Area COVID-19 tracker
"We're living in a plague time that so many other people have done," noted Julia McClung of Sebastopol.
The difference? That in previous plagues, those generations before us sometimes spent years with that same weight of worry. By comparison, we now have end in sight and with it, a resumption of blessed normalcy.
It's the not so small, now, miracle of seeing a future again.
Finally.
"I got the little things back," Rodney Valrey told us, eyes watering. "I am so happy about that."
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic