Coronavirus Bay Area: Employee at Atria Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Burlingame tests positive for COVID-19

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KGO) -- The I-Team has learned on Saturday that a staff member at an assisted living facility in Burlingame has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

We first reported on cases at Atria Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in March when five residents tested positive.

One of them died.

The employee was last in the building on March 31, and is recovering in self-isolation.

In a statement to I-Team reporter, Dan Noyes, Mike Gentry, Senior Vice President of Care writes:

"The health and well-being of Atria residents and employees is our first priority. On March 15, we received news of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at our Burlingame community. As of today, five residents tested positive and two residents tested negative. Sadly, two residents who tested positive have since passed away. We've also had one employee test positive and three employees test negative. We remain in close communication with all our employees, residents and their families and continue to provide our support as we navigate this unprecedented situation together."

