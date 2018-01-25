SOCIETY

EON75 Unveils New Mural At Mitchell Brothers O'Farrell Theater

A new, huge art installation in the Tenderloin will be officially unveiled this weekend, but muralist Max Ehrman--also known as EON75--is seeking to recover the costs of his work.

When Ehrman moved to the Lower Haight several years ago, he obtained funding from various city arts funds, but those budgets have been cut.

Muralist Max Ehrman tags his work EON75, or "Extermination of Normality" and his birth year, 1975.

But he hasn't let the lack of funds stop his creative process. For the 40' by 80' mural on Mitchell Brothers' O'Farrell Theater--his largest work to date--Ehrman launched a GoFundMe page to recoup the costs of paint and equipment, including a 45' boom cherry picker.

Ehrman used a 45' cherry picker to paint the huge wall at the corner of Polk and Olive streets.

Ehrman said he learned of the opportunity to paint the massive wall at the corner of Polk and Olive streets through a friend, who helped him get in contact with the theater's owners.

After receiving his inquiry, the owners were open to adding a mural, but didn't want to pay for it. While costs are an outstanding issue, Ehrman said he had free reign in the design because the owners weren't paying him.

Ehrman at work.

According to the artist, his creative process is similar to jazz, and results in a "freestyle visual representation of a harmony of forms and colors."

Ehrman said his latest mural represents nature's harmony. "One form leads to another, and each piece told me what it wanted to be based off the geometry of the last form that I created."

The title of the installation is also freestyle. "'Visual Jazz,' 'Natural Harmony,' 'Funky Jazz Abstraction... you pick," said Ehrman.

Completed mural viewed from the East side of the alley.

The artist, whose moniker combines "Extermination of Normality" and his birth year, received some help buffing the huge wall, which has hosted several murals over the past few years. Once he started painting, he was on site seven hours a day for about three weeks straight, he said.

Ehrmanalso does studio works and has decorated cars and trucks. Some of his murals are collaborations with friends, but many of his solo works appear around the Tenderloin.

To meet the artist in person and learn more about his influences, attend Sunday's unveiling at 3pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News