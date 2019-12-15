society

Tracy man puts together epic Christmas display synced to music

TRACY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Tracy man is at it again for the holidays.

Earlier he decked out his home for Halloween and Tom BetGeorge wasn't about to skip Christmas.

The epic light show is synced to music and this year's features shooting stars, snowflakes and candy canes.

RELATED: Tracy man's epic Halloween light show features rapping, neon pumpkins and strobe lights

His videos have repeatedly gone viral and have led to theme parks around the world asking him to put together shows.

BetGeorge usually leaves the light display on for a couple hours a night to raise money for a local shelter.

RELATED: Crowds brave cold to see tech-savvy SJ man's annual home holiday display
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytracyholiday lightsholidaysocietychristmasnorthern california
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
The NFL appears done with Colin Kaepernick
Construction begins on USNS Harvey Milk
Your evening headlines from ABC7
Baby boy arrives early at 12:12 on 12/12 during last full moon of decade
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police look for missing San Bruno woman
Authors scuttle planned TV show about Ghost Ship here
Construction begins on USNS Harvey Milk
AccuWeather forecast: Cold, isolated showers possible
Curious grey seal showers diver with kisses, hugs, and handshakes: VIDEO
Bear jumps onto car on way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park
Man says he was racially profiled by guards in Oakland
Show More
Home invasion robbery suspect in custody after standoff
NC man takes to social media after stealing $88k from bank
Surfers catch big waves in Pacifica
Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen
Watch these guinea pigs ride a sleigh!
More TOP STORIES News