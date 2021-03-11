SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From kitchen equipment to century-old memorabilia, you can own a piece of San Francisco's iconic Cliff House.
Months after closing, the entire contents of the restaurant are being auctioned off online.
That includes equipment from the building's two full-service kitchens, like ovens, blenders, and cappuccino machines. Bidding for those items closes on Thursday.
RELATED: San Francisco's historic Cliff House restaurant to close permanently
The auction of numerous items of memorabilia and gift shop merchandise closes on Friday.
Laura Reid, from Mill Valley-based auction house Rabin Worldwide, showed ABC7 News some of the items. Including swimsuits used in the Sutro Baths at the turn of the century, and vintage menus.
"If somebody wants one from a particular era, like if they came here a lot in the '90s, if they remember it from the '50s, or the '30s...all are in beautiful condition," Reid said.
You can also bid on vintage autographed movie star photos that used to hang on the walls. That auction closes on Saturday and requires a separate registration here.
"Seeing everything taken down, where you can tell that people used to dine is now empty and the walls are now bare, and having it all sit out like this, is quite sad," Reid said.
The Cliff House restaurant closed for good on Dec. 31, 2020, after proprietors said negotiations with the National Park Service fell apart.
Everything inside San Francisco's iconic Cliff House is up for auction
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More