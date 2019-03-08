Society

Everything is bad: We're sorry about that moment

Everything is bad: We're sorry.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The ABC7 Mornings team has fun, but we had a little too much fun talking about video showing a strong man ripping apart license plates.

At the time, the information about him doing it for charity wasn't relayed to the team on air and some people took the banter the wrong way.

So we became the subject of our segment: Everything is bad.

