By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7's I-Team has obtained the police report on the death of San Francisco Public Defender, Jeff Adachi.

The 59-year-old was pronounced dead on Friday, Feb. 22, but no cause of death has been given.

The San Francisco Police Department report released to ABC7's Dan Noyes shows the Medical Examiner tried to call off police from responding to scene.

Officers deemed that "suspicious" and rushed to the scene anyway.



Tonight, SFPD confirms they are now assisting the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) on a death investigation.

They are not the lead agency into the investigation.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, but the police report says "no signs of foul play".

San Francisco is mourning the loss of man described as a warrior for criminal justice reform.

