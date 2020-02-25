EXCLUSIVE: Oprah talks to ABC7 about WW 2020 Vision Tour, bringing people together

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Kumasi. Kumasi. Kumasi. Kumasi. Hey hey." ABC7 Mornings anchor Kumasi Aaron's interview with Oprah started with Oprah singing and dancing to Kumasi's name, then showing her how to say it.
Oprah Winfrey: "Kumasi...Kumasi."
Kumasi Aaron: "That's how I have to say it from now on."
Oprah Winfrey: "Yes."
Kumasi Aaron: "Kumasi."
Oprah Winfrey: "Yes. Your chin must lift when you're saying it."
Kumasi Aaron: "Kumasi."
Oprah Winfrey: "What is your name? Kumasi. It's not a humble name. It is like I am here."
Kumasi Aaron: "That's how I have to say it. Like you mean it."
Oprah Winfrey: "Like you know what you're talking about."
Somehow, Kumasi held it together long enough to ask her a few questions about her 2020 Vision Tour.
Kumasi Aaron: "You look like you're having a blast."
Oprah Winfrey: "I'm actually having more fun than I imagined, and I imagined I was going to have a good time. But I didn't imagine that each stop would bring its own kind of energy. Every city has its own personality, it has its own vibe, and I just find myself flowing into whatever that vibe is."
In San Francisco, the vibe was electric. Not just when the 14,000 people were up on their feet dancing together, but even in the quiet moments of reflection.
Oprah Winfrey: "This is what I was feeling for myself, Kumasi, I was feeling this: we are so disjointed, disunited, disconnected in every area of our lives and in our culture. the wonderful thing is to look out in that stadium and to see that you have people from red state ideology, blue state ideology, purple state, no state, independent and we come together under one roof with one goal and that is to be well and to live in the space of wellness. That is the joy for me, is to be able to connect people in that way."
Kumasi Aaron: "It seems like a big undertaking for the eight hours that we're in but people are really transforming."
Oprah Winfrey: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. I wouldn't do it otherwise. Otherwise, I would just stay at home under my trees! My word this year, and I believe everyone needs to figure out what their word is and that's why I love that this group does the same thing... Outdoor Afro, my word is 'purposeful.' So I don't do anything unless I believe it's going to have some purpose or some meaning. Not just for myself, but for also other people. What's your word? Do you have a word?"
Kumasi Aaron: "My word, I think it your favorite word, surrender. I'm in the surrender phase."
Oprah Winfrey: "And that's how you begin."
"So I know, I know. You can't be in this room and over 12 and not have had some struggles. I don't know yours but I know you've had them. And sometimes what holds us back is holding on to the past."
Oprah says it's all about the future and the vision we create for it.
"Setting a vision for who you want to be, not just what you want to do. Who do you want to be in the world and what do you want that being space to look like and to feel like. Like I say all the time, women over the years have asked for men, 'Can you set me up with this person or that person?' You just want a man. You need to define for yourself with clarity what the vision is you hold for the partner that you choose to have in your life. Not just that it's male or female, but what are the qualities that you wish to be surrounded by to empower your own source of being because that's what we're all here to do... is take the gifts that we have earned and that we yearn to learn and to share those with other people. That's the goal. That's what we are doing, Kumasi."
