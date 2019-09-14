building a better bay area

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: We solve San Francisco neighborhood's missing mail mystery

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When a San Francisco neighborhood's delivery dilemma reached a fever pitch, ABC7 News not only got answers straight form the United States Postal Service, but an apology and a call for help.

Never, in Otilia Mirambeaux's life has she been so excited...to see a mail carrier.

"I was overjoyed. It's here! It's parked! It's bringing mail! It's amazing!" She beamed while pointing to a photo of the mail truck on her phone.

Mirambeaux says she and her neighbors have suffered from spotty mail service for years...and in recent weeks, it reached a fever pitch.

"Recently, my neighbors and I didn't receive mail for three weeks!"

RELATED: Suspicious packages: 9 red flags of potential danger

Mirambeaux wasn't alone. Dozens of her neighbors shared the same outrage...fearing the city was undeserving their community.

She read some of her neighbor's comments from an online neighborhood message board.

"I am so down to protest, this is unacceptable!" wrote one neighbor. Another said "I'm terrified at what mail and bills were missing!"

So they banded together, calling on supervisors, the city, anybody to do something.

"It was countless visits to the post office and mailbox wondering what's going on," said Mirambeaux.

RELATED: Thieves steal packages from mail trucks in San Jose

After neighbor's requests fell on deaf ears, when ABC7 news got involved, messaging the USPS mail started showing up, and the postmaster called Mirambeaux personally to let her know service would resume.

Along with the mail, neighbors were also delivered some transparency.

"The challenge is really because of the high cost of living in that area, especially San Francisco," says Augie Ruiz, spokesperson for the Bay Area USPS.

"Thank you very much for reaching out to us so he can look into it," he continued.

With many carriers preparing to retire-the need for longtime career carriers is severe.

"I think the whole city needs at least 200 carriers on the street now...in the Bay Area, we're probably needing right now at least 600 new employees," Ruiz added.

Other neighbors told us they are still waiting for their missing mail...but are happy it's at least coming. Mirambeaux just wants to make sure this isn't a temporary fix.

This is a promise not only from me, but from us and the city postmaster himself. We're going to take care of this and our customers are too important to us," Ruiz added.

Information on a series of new recruiting events in the city can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscomysterybuilding a better bay areasocietymailmanusps
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Palo Alto considers overnight parking program for vehicle dwellers
First job center opens in the 'forgotten district' in SF
East Bay rescue group seeks homes for 30 feral cats
SJ nonprofit prepares for first big clean-up since thieves stole equipment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
First job center opens in the 'forgotten district' in SF
East Bay rescue group seeks homes for 30 feral cats
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Bay Area remembers rock n' roll singer Eddie Money
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Felicity Huffman sentenced, PG&E settlement, Bay Area heat wave
Former Warriors guard Shaun Livingston retires from NBA
Rent Control: What to know about California's newly-approved bill
Beloved Pleasanton track coach becomes new US citizen
East Bay braces for hot weather
More TOP STORIES News