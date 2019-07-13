ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: 'I just want equal access in a respectful manner,' Walnut Creek woman says Six Flags Discovery Kingdom not accessible to all customers

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- A Walnut Creek woman says Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo is not accessible for all its customers.Dr. Alette Coble-Temple describes herself as a proud disabled woman and thrill seeker."I love to be able to do family time and satisfy my thrill-seeking adventure," said Coble-Temple.Skydiving, skiing and riding roller coasters are some of her favorite pastimes."I like speed," she explained.She's a Diamond Elite member at Six Flags but says her recent trip to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo was more than disappointing."I just want equal access in a respectful manner," she said.Alette was there with her assistant, daughter and service dog Reddy, but their attempts to ride Batman, Superman and the Joker were foiled.Ride operators told Coble-Temple she would have to walk three to five steps in order to ride the rides. Something she says she's not able to do.She says one operator left her in a small enclosed porch lift."It's tight, no windows," said Coble-Temple.Making matters worse, Coble-Temple's niece and assistant say the operators were disrespectful and rude."It was ridiculous, I've been working with her for four or five years now and we have experienced some less than tasteful interactions with people but I had never seen someone act like this towards me and her before," said Hannah Sisk.In an emailed statement to ABC7 News, a spokesperson for Six Flags Discovery Kingdom writes:Coble-Temple says she has not filed a formal complaint yet but says she plans to. She says she usually prefers to work with establishments to educate them first.