Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online

by ABC7News.com staff
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook confirmed to ABC News that officials are investigating a claim that an employee of the social media mega-site potentially used work-granted access to stalk women online.

After an article appeared on the VICE site Motherboard, Facebook officials issued a statement saying: "Although we can't comment on any individual personnel matters, we are aware of the situation and investigating.

We maintain strict technical controls and policies to restrict employee access to user data. Access is scoped by job function, and designated employees are only allowed to access the amount of information that's necessary to carry out their job responsibilities, such as responding to bug reports, account support inquiries, or valid legal requests. We have a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, and improper behavior results in termination."

