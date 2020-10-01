Society

FACEism series: Exposing often-ignored history, erasing stereotypes

You see the face of a stranger. In the blink of an eye, your mind is made up.

You've taken in their skin color, ethnicity, sex, age, clothes and accent. You think you know who they are as person. That's FACEism.

It sounds like racism, and, in many cases, it is.

But FACEism is when we make quick, often unfair, judgements about people we don't even know, ignoring the fact there is so much more behind their face.

That ignorance is dividing us.

FACEism's mission: Expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

Episode 1: 'FACEism' and the history behind blackface

Episode 2: The 'Star Trek' kiss that broke ground for race relations

Episode 3: Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art

Episode 4: How an immigrant pursuing the American Dream became the first hate-crime fatality after 9/11
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfaceismracismrace and culture
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
LIVE: SKY7 over Glass Fire damage in Napa Co.
Alameda Co. DA re-opens investigation into Oscar Grant's death
Man killed by police officer in Wolfe City was trying to help
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Newsom announces CA Supreme Court nominee
Show More
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
Trump's quick drive potentially exposed others to COVID-19, doctor says
Residents notice Santa Rosa's wildfire response is improving
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. release new details about risk reduction order
3M Californians to receive unemployment after weeks-long EDD reset ends
More TOP STORIES News