HOLIDAY

Texas family creates 'Baby Shark' Christmas light display

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas family uses 'Baby Shark' song for Christmas lights display

BOERNE, Texas --
One Texas family is taking things a step further with their Christmas display this year.

RELATED: San Francisco Christmas lights display seen nationwide

The Hinojosa family, who lives just northwest of San Antonio in Boerne, says they had neighbors help them create their Christmas light display that flashes in time with the "Baby Shark" song.

The family is using the display to help raise money for families in need and for a local veteran organization.

Take a look at more stories and videos about Christmas and the holidays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholidayholiday lightschristmasu.s. & worldfamilyparentingchildrenTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY
Should Santa be rebranded female, gender neutral?
Oakland Ballet takes the 'Nutcracker' to school children
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
More holiday
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Should Santa be rebranded female, gender neutral?
Prince William, Prince Harry families share Christmas cards
Santa captures magic of Christmas for blind boy with autism
More Society
Top Stories
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Oakland Ballet takes the 'Nutcracker' to school children
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Johnson & Johnson knew of asbestos in baby powder, report says
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on highway
Police say CA Assemblyman caused injuries to his daughter beyond spanking
Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary
Show More
Homeless vet in alleged GoFundMe scam released on bail
NHL team adopts adorable puppy
Facebook says photo glitch impacting 6.8 million users
20 displaced, multiple apartments burned in San Francisco fire
Accuweather Forecast: Steady rain continues tonight
More News